Bucknell offers culture for those stuck at home

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are trying to find ways to keep ourselves busy and motivated.

One university in union county is challenging the community to unleash their creative side.

This is the perfect time to start a new hobby, especially one that can keep you indoors. It’s all part of Bucknell University’s Virtual Community Art Wall.

While Bucknell’s Samek Art Museum galleries are closed and museum programs are canceled, the health of the community continues to be its priority.

Director of the Samek Art Museum, Richard Rinehart says it’s a way for the community to be comforted with the presence of culture.

“Museums serve a lot of purposes but one thing we are is a community hub you know we’re a space for social gathering and so as one of Bicknell’s community hubs an art museum that serves the public in our community we thought this would be a good role for us.”

The ” virtual community art wall” is a space online where people can send in pictures of anything they’re creating while maintaining social distancing and working from home.

“We added everything from fantastic professional painters who are Bucknell alum who are sending in paintings to people sending in projects they’re doing with their kids because a lot of people are home with their kids to garden projects and all sorts of things.”

These photos are then posted with a slight description of what’s taking place.

“oh, it’s wonderful because I feel like I’m really connecting with people i know and people i don’t know I men what people are sharing is very personal you know one person made a spontaneous graphic on their kitchen wall made out of wine corks sort of signaling crafts on how they’re spending their time.”

In a time of crisis, Rinehart says it’s uplifting..

“and of course we need that.”

Rinehart tells us at least a dozen pictures have already been submitted. He says this is a project he would like to see continue, even after the museum opens back up.