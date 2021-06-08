Bridge repairs underway in Lycoming County

COLLOMSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28 WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – An initiative to repair several bridges throughout Lycoming County is underway.

The bridge bundling program kicked off this morning at their first site. The first stop is on Mill Road just off Route 44.

Lycoming County’s transportation planner says this was funded entirely through a $5 increase in vehicle registration.

“This is the start of a program that will ultimately utilize that money to go to 17 bridges across the county in 17 municipalities,” said Austin Daily, Transportation Planner, Lycoming County.

The 7-million dollar program was designed to help smaller municipalities save money on these bridge repairs.

“Municipalities such as this one we’re in here you know they’re able to get this bridge a reduced cost because we’re bundling multiple bridges together to save costs,” said Daily.

This bridge is scheduled to be complete in 4 to 5 weeks. The road will be closed to traffic during construction between Route 44 and the intersection at Buffington Road.

“There will be 2 access points, you’ll have here and then further down 44 where you’re able to go around. It’s about one mile detour,” said Daily.

The next bridge will begin construction in about 2 weeks in Eldred Township along the road that leads up to Rider Park.