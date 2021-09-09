Brick thrown through window of Luzerne County CYS office

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police investigation is underway into an apparent act of vandalism at the legal office’s children and youth services offices, which has been the focus of a state investigation as well as an internal review by county officials.

The building that houses the legal offices of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services has one smashed window after officials say, a brick was thrown through the window it’s believed the brick was taken from a nearby tree outside.

The window was in the process of being repaired Thursday morning and county officials say it happened sometime overnight.

This comes as the CYS is under scrutiny by state officials after its former director, Joann Van Saun, was charged in July with allegedly ordering CYS employees to terminate child abuse complaints made in May of 2017.

The state downgraded CYS’s license to provisional last week. Eyewitness News spoke with Dave Parsnik who is the Director of Luzerne County administrative services about the incident.







“So we are taking every precaution we can. We will look at the incident we believe it’s an isolated incident at this point. The employees should be vigilant. Anything that goes on outside, someone that might be in the area, if there’s anybody who’s outside the building that really they shouldn’t be there contact our security department the sheriff’s and call 911,” said Parsnik.

County officials also say that security has been beefed up at this building as well as the CYS main building which is located across the street on Penn Avenue.