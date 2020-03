SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Crews were on the scene of a water main break in Scranton Monday morning.

It happened on Green Ridge Street, just before 4:00am. Green Ridge Street was shut-down for more than three hours, but has since re-opened.

Eyewitness News was told water has not been shut-off to any homes or businesses in the surrounding area.

No word on what caused the water main break.