BREAKING: Triple shooting at Luzerne County hotel turns deadly

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY: One man is dead, and at least two others are injured, in a shooting at a Luzerne County hotel.

Police responded to the Holiday Inn off Route 115 around 12:30am Wednesday. Officers tell Eyewitness News the shooting happened on the seventh floor of the hotel.

Police said one man was shot and killed. Another man and a woman were transported to the hospital with injuries. There’s no word on a suspect or why the shooting happened.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.