BREAKING: Triple shooting at Luzerne County hotel turns deadly

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY: One man is dead, and at least two others are injured, in a shooting at a Luzerne County hotel.

Police responded to the Holiday Inn off Route 115 around 12:30am Wednesday. Officers tell Eyewitness News the shooting happened on the seventh floor of the hotel.

Police said one man was shot and killed. Another man and a woman were transported to the hospital with injuries. There’s no word on a suspect or why the shooting happened.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos