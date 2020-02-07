BREAKING: Tractor trailer crash closes Route 895 in Carbon County

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY( WBRE/WYOU-TV): First responders are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash Friday morning. The semi went down an embankment on Route 895 in East Penn Township. The road is closed from Dinky Road to Bank Street.

PennDOT has been called-in to assist with the road closure. Crews expect the road to be shutdown in both directions for several hours.

Eyewitness News is working to learn if anyone has been injured in the crash. We have a crew on scene and will bring you the very latest information as we get it.