BREAKING: Teenager unaccounted for in morning house fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fire crews responded to a fire on William Street Thursday morning around 5:00am.

Multiple fire crews are on-scene battling the blaze.

A teenager is unaccounted for after the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. People who live nearby were evacuated. Mary Mother of God Parish is taking-in residents.

Drivers are advised to avoid that area Thursday morning.

