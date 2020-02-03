BREAKING: One man killed in overnight fire

Closings & Delays
FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY: Police are investigating a fatal apartment fire that happened around 11:00 Sunday night in Fell Township.

Crews from two counties battled the fire for more than three hours.

The coroner was called to Main Street in Simpson around 1:00am after the body of a 53 year old man was discovered.

The identity of the victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

