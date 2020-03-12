Massive fire at apartment building

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Firefighters battle an apartment building fire in Lansford, Carbon County Thursday morning.

Crews from multiple departments were called to the scene on East Ridge Street just before 4:30am.

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the three-story building, which houses apartments and commercial space.

One tenant was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

We’re told several pets died in the fire.

Eight people are now displaced.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid East Ridge Street in Lansford Thursday morning.

There’s still no word on a cause.