BREAKING: Department of Corrections recommends closure of SCI Retreat

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – State Senator John Yudichak tells Eyewitness News the PA Department of Corrections is recommending the closure of SCI Retreat.

Governor Tom Wolf must now review the recommendation and make the final determination on whether to close the facility.

Thousands of residents and several state lawmakers oppose the closing of SCI Retreat. The same proposal was put forth two years ago and community outrage convinced the state to keep the doors open.

More than 400 people work at SCI retreat, most of them corrections officers.

In 2019, the state Department of Corrections released a statement that said the move will not jeopardize public safety and “the proposed closure of SCI Retreat is expected to save taxpayers $20 million this fiscal year and $40 million next fiscal year. In addition, the DOC would avoid costs associated replacements of roofing, the bridge that leads to the facility, the boiler, and security-related equipment.”

