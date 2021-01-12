Fire turns deadly in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – One woman has been killed in a Tuesday morning fire.

Crews responded to the double-block home on Williams Avenue in Carbondale just after 5:00am. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but a woman did not make it out.

No word on her identity or if anyone else was home at the time of the fire.

A first responder tells Eyewitness News the fire may have started from an alternative heating source, however, a State Police Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

