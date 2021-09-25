Bradford County man sentenced for sexual assault

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) — Zachary Henley, 21, has been sentenced for sexual assault stemming from an incident in September 2020.

Henley was sentenced to 4 to 10 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility and restitution of $11,073.60 for the offense of sexual assault, a second-degree felony. Henley will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He was arrested last October and charged with rape and sexual assault after a woman came forward with an accusation against him in September 2020.

