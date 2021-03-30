Bradford County man charged after deceased dog found with a trash bag on its head

COLUMBIA CROSSROADS, Pa. (WETM) – Cody Collins of Columbia Cross Roads was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after an animal abuse investigation.

According to State Police, Collins’ landlord discovered a deceased pit bull with a trash bag over its head near the woods behind a home. State Police say the dog “appeared malnourished with its rib case being visible through its skin.”

Inside the garage police say there were two empty dog cages in “deplorable condition” with feces and empty food/water bowls.

Collins told State Police that he was not fit to take care of his dogs and admitted to putting the deceased dog in a bag near the woods behind his home. He explained that the dog died several weeks ago and that he didn’t know how it died.

Collins also said that he took a second pit bull named Luna to the Animal Care Sanctuary. The shelter told State Police that Luna arrived in “absolutely deplorable condition” with numerous open sores and was covered in urine and feces. They also said that the dog was underweight and had a severe infection.

18 News has reached out to the Animal Care Sanctuary for an update on Luna.

Collins has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death, two misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Collins was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $45,000 bail.