Boil water advisory issued for parts of Luzerne County after water main break

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Nanticoke and surrounding areas as the company works to repair a broken water main on Monday.

“When service is restored, water should be boiled for a minimum of one minute before consumption and food preparation until further notice,” the company said in a release.

According to American Water, the main break caused low tank levels, signaling the possibility that the distribution system may be contaminated or prone to contamination. Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms such as bacteria’s, viruses and parasites. Using bottled or boiled water is encouraged for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The break affects communities from Hanover to Plymouth Township. Pennsylvania American Water told Eyewitness News that it’s an 18-inch pump break. The pump broke in its lowest spot, draining water to the whole community of Nanticoke.

Pennsylvania American Water brought tankers into Nanticoke so residents could fill up. We caught some residents filling up at Oplinger Towers.

Nanticoke Fire Department had to call in tankers from different communities in case they get a fire call, as all fire hydrants are drained.

Water tankers have been placed in the area at the following locations:

Opplinger Towers

Nanticoke Towers

Park Towers

Birchwood Nursing Home

Nanticoke Fire Department Headquarters

Honey Pot Fire Department

Weis Market at the intersection of Walnut and North Market Streets

Contractors are currently working on making repairs to the broken main line. There is no estimated time for the completion of the work.

Click here for a map of the affected area.