Boil advisory for portions of Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Kline Township Municipal Authority is issuing a boil advisory for McAdoo, Kline Township, Tresckow, Audenreid, and  Beaverbrook.  

Kline Township Municipal Authority says the advisory was enacted due to loss of pressure in the system.

They say they are working diligently to fix the problem and the boil advisory will be until further notice.

We will update this post as we hear updates from Kline Township Municipal Authority.

