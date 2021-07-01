Body removed from vehicle near Wilkes-Barre hotel parking lot

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A police investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a vehicle near a hotel parking lot in Wilkes-Barre.

Police were called to a lot near the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Kidder Street around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

An Eyewitness News crew saw police around a vehicle and a body was removed from it a short time later. The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office told us they were dispatched to the scene.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

