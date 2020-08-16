Body recovered from river in Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews are on scene where a body has been recovered from the Lackawanna River.

Crews were dispatched around 2:15 for a report of a body in the Lackawanna River in Old Forge just off of Lonesome Road in Old Forge.

Dive teams, state police and the Lackawanna County Coroner among other local agencies are on the scene.

No details about the body have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update with more information as it becomes available.