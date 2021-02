WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a death in Union County.

According to a press release from PSP Milton, police are investigating the death of an unidentified female whose body was found in the area of the offramp at mile marker 199 on I-80 Eastbound.

The body was found sometime between Saturday and Sunday. We will bring you more on this story as information is released.