Body of missing Luzerne County woman found

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State police are investigating a missing woman’s death after her body was discovered Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police are taking on this investigation after a body was found today in Wyoming.

The West Wyoming Borough Police Department and West Pittston Police Department released Facebook posts a few hours ago, asking everyone to keep an eye out for 41-year-old Jennifer Herron.

The search came to a halt when they found her body in a wooded area next to the Midway Shopping Plaza, the place where she was last seen two days ago.

They taped off the area around 2 p.m. as evidence was collected. Several people were crowded around the scene, including Herron’s family.

Police have left the scene. They say there is no indication of foul play, but the cause of death is still pending an autopsy.