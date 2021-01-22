Body found in rubble of Schuylkill County home, second person still missing

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A body has been discovered in the rubble of a home that burned down early Friday morning in Schuylkill County.

The coroner has told Eyewitness News that a body has been recovered from the debris of the home located on Brown Lane in Butler Township. The identity of that person has not yet been established.

The fire, which broke out 12:30 am on Friday, is still being investigated by fire crews.

Two residents were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

There is one person still unaccounted for that lived in the home.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.