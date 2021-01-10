Body found directly underneath the Market Street bridge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Police Department is currently investigating a body found underneath the Market street bridge, Sunday afternoon.

Around 11:40 A.M Sunday morning police responded to a report of a body found in the river on the Wilkes-Barre side of the bridge.

Wilkes-Barre police have confirmed that a dead body was found directly under the Market Street bridge of an elderly male however no further information on the cause of his death has been discovered at this time.









Eyewitness News will have more information as the investigation continues.