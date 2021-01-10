Body found directly underneath the Market Street bridge

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Police Department is currently investigating a body found underneath the Market street bridge, Sunday afternoon.

Around 11:40 A.M Sunday morning police responded to a report of a body found in the river on the Wilkes-Barre side of the bridge.

Wilkes-Barre police have confirmed that a dead body was found directly under the Market Street bridge of an elderly male however no further information on the cause of his death has been discovered at this time.

Eyewitness News will have more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos