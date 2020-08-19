Bloomsburg University student tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A student from Bloomsburg University has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Wednesday.

The university says they learned about the positive test on Monday. The student lives off-campus and has been told to quarantine for 10 days. Meanwhile, the university says they are sanitizing all areas of the campus where the student had visited.

“As the university proactively monitors the entire campus community, it continues to collaborate and coordinate with Geisinger Health, the Columbia County Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” officials wrote in a press release.

Bloomsburg University will release no further details regarding the identity of the individual.

