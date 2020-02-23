Bloomsburg University Police investigating hit and run

Courtesy: Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bloomsburg University Police are investigating a hit and run that took place Saturday afternoon.

Sources at the university tell Eyewitness News that the incident took place after the car pictured in the video, hit another car in a parking garage on campus.

As an individual tried to confront the driver, the car accelerated and hit the person, knocking them to the ground. Another person tried to stop the driver but was dragged along the road briefly before letting go.

We are told there were no significant injuries related to the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg University Police at 570-389-2211.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 11 PM Sunday night, where Rachael Espaillat will have the full story.