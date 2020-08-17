Bloomsburg University kicks off a COVID-19 cautious semester

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After half a semester completely online last year, Bloomsburg University students are back in the classroom.

“Just being able to come to campus, be around everybody, still get to go to some classes is like a miracle right now for me.”

For freshman Ben Ries, Monday morning was the start of his college career.

But unlike years past, students are found walking around Bloomsburg University‘s campus wearing masks. Most, like Sophomore Alex Buchle, have a mix of online and in–person instruction.

“Online classes are harder than in person classes but I’m just going to do the best I can and do whatever I can to get good grades.”

The changes aren’t just seen with academics, fall sports will not be played this semester due to COVID-19.

“I came here ready to play football, get ready for summer camp the bad news is that got pushed to the spring for now. It was definitely a heart breaker. But it gives me more time to get ready and prepare” said Ries.

The university is taking steps to keep all students and faculty healthy.

If needed, students will have access to a COVID-19 testing facility right on campus.

“If worse comes to worst, they’ll take care of you here. So honestly I feel very safe being here and I can’t think of a better place to be right now,” said Ries.

Students like Tom Goetz say they feel safe and are ready for the learning to begin.

“We’ll do what we have to do. I didn’t like online classes. So anything to just get out here and have a good time.”

Student’s grades will NOT be affected if they need to self-quarantine but they will be responsible to get the make-up work from their professor.