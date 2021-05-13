Bloomsburg University cuts ties with fraternities, sororities

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Effective Thursday, Bloomsburg University is terminating its fraternity and sorority life (FSL) programs and cutting ties with all national and local FSL organizations currently affiliated with the university, according to university spokesperson Thomas McGuire.

The decision comes just months after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in state court.

According to the lawsuit, Justin King was invited to a fraternity rush party in September 2019 at a sorority house, despite university rules stating freshmen must earn at least 12 credits before they can be recruited to a fraternity or sorority.

The lawsuit was filed and claims King became intoxicated at a fraternity rush event in the sorority house and fell to his death. His body was found the next morning.

Reporter Nicole Rogers will have more on this decision tonight on Eyewitness News.