Bloomsburg Police notifying residents of potential flooding, evacuations

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a release issued Thursday afternoon, Bloomsburg Police Chief Roger Van Loan warned residents of the potential for flooding and emergency evacuations.

Police say with melting snow and projected rains over the next 18 hours, there is a potential for flooding in the West End section of Bloomsburg. The primary concern for flooding is from the location where the Susquehanna River meets Fishing Creek.

As of now, the Susquehanna River is projected to crest on Saturday around 7:00 p.m. at approximately 7 feet above flood stage (26.4 feet).

They are warning residents of the potential for flash flooding from Fishing Creek from Thursday evening into early Friday morning. This could happen quickly with little or no notice.

Bloomsburg police and fire departments will be going door-to-door Thursday afternoon notifying residents in the West End of town. This typically includes the area west of Railroad Street and south of Fishing Creek. They are asking all residents to be prepared for emergency evacuations.

Police tell us, “If flooding becomes eminent the Flood Warning Siren will sound. If you hear the Flood Warning Siren evacuate immediately.”

Police encourage residents to evacuate as early as possible, rather than trying to do so in the dark.

Additionally Bloomsburg residents are able to sign up for Code Red, the Town's emergency notification system.