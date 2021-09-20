Bloomsburg police looking to identify suspect in vehicle theft, gas pump damage

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a vehicle theft over the weekend.

According to the press release, officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle on Sunday just after 3:00 a.m. at the Unity Gas Station, located on the 300 block of East 7th Street.

The release states that the victim reported the suspect to be a younger male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. While still inside the store, the victim saw the suspect enter their vehicle. The suspect started to drive the vehicle as the victim exited the store.

The victim caught up and held onto the vehicle as the suspect backed out of the parking spot, causing him to hit the ground, reports say. The suspect then backed out of the parking spot and into a gas pump and a cement pillar causing severe damage to the rear of the vehicle and the gas pump.





Photos Courtesy of Bloomsburg Police Department

According to police, officers located the abandoned vehicle several blocks away from the gas station. However, an area search for the suspect turned up unsuccessful.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to call PTLM Dombrosky at 570-784-4155 ext. 114.