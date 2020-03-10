Bloomsburg Police investigating recent string of fires as arson

BLOOMSBURG, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bloomsburg Police sent an update into their investigation into multiple fires in the area.

The initial incidents took place at unoccupied structures in the areas of Cherry Street, Old Berwick Road, and East Ninth Street on March 4th and 5th.

Due to the close proximity and timing of each incident, police believe these fires to be acts of arson.

While police say they have gathered multiple pieces of evidence from each of the scenes, they also say they are currently not able to identify any potential suspects at this time.

While Bloomsburg PD is increasing patrols to prevent any further incidents, they want to encourage all residents to make routine checks of the interior and exterior of any properties they own.

If you see any suspicious activity near any structure, you are urged to call the police.