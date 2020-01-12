Bloomsburg home damaged in electrical fire

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A one-family home was damaged after an electrical fire broke out Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 9 AM at a home on East Fifth Street and Center Street in Bloomsburg.

Responders on the scene told Eyewitness News that the fire started in the basement after an electrical system failure. During the course of the fire, the front door became damaged, allowing the high winds to further fuel the fire.

There were no injuries and nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The Bloomsburg Fire Chief says that, while heavily damaged, the home is not a total loss and can be repaired.