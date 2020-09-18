Bloomsburg Fairgrounds to open COVID-19 testing site

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will be home to a COVID-19 testing site, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levin announced Friday

New COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, will be opening in Columbia and Centre Counties on September 25 to contain the spread of the virus.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said in a statement. “These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Up to 500 registered patients can be tested per day at the sites. Testing is on a first come, first serve basis and is free. You are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

The address for Centre County testing is Nittany Mall, 2633 E. College Avenue, State College, PA, 16801. The address for Columbia County testing is Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, W. Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg, PA, 17815.

While no appointment is necessary, a photo-ID or insurance card is required. Registration is completed on site.

The schedule for testing in both counties is 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on:

Friday, September 25;

Saturday, September 26;

Tuesday, September 29;

Wednesday, September 30;

Thursday, October 1;

Friday, October 2; And

Saturday, October 3.

The department says it intends to continue its work to assist counties seeing significant increases in new cases through efforts to determine what strategies may best assist the county.