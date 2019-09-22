Bloomsburg Fair returns for 164th year

(WBRE/WYOU) — A more than century and a half old tradition in our region is back again.

Eyewitness News morning anchor Kelly Byrne and meteorologist Stefano DiPietro greeted the crowd for the first day of the 164th Bloomsburg Fair. More than 57,000 people turned out Saturday.

They got to enjoy amusement rides and games, arts and crafts vendors, and of course, fair food. The fair features more than 50 food booths, including Bowman’s French Fry. The man at that stand has one request.

“Just come on down and enjoy the fair. There’s lots of good things to see and lots of good things to eat, and if you come down please stop by ‘Bowman’s French Fry’,” Brady Hess said.

The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through next Saturday. Eyewitness News will have plenty of coverage from the fairgrounds throughout next week.