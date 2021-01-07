Bloomsburg Fair financially working without 2020 fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Without the annual Bloomsburg Fair, the association has been stretching funding through 2021 as they look to restart the tradition.

According to the Bloomburg Fair Association President Randy Karschner, the association is surviving off the income of the 2019 fair. Without having to put on a fair last August, their expenses have been much less.

Gross income of the 2019 fair was between $700,000 and $800,000, Karshner said. Most of that would have been used to prepare for 2020 fair but they have been able to stretch that money out — even to build a racetrack

