Bloomsburg Children’s Museum adds online exhibits

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Bloomsburg children’s museum might be closed to the public, but the fun isn’t over. You can still visit and explore, through your screen.

“We decided that we really missed seeing our families and that we still wanted to provide local content for kids to access to,” Ginny Weibel, director fo the Children’s Museum in Bloomsburg, said.

The bloomsburg children’s museum, partnering with box of light, is creating a hub of educational videos for children and families staying at home during the covid-19 outbreak.

“Early on it started off as a little ‘oh let’s just put up some videos from local people’ and then it blossomed into a larger website,” Weibel said.

The videos on stay play learn dot org are submitted by people in the community and span a variety of fun topics.

“We have anywhere from story time to arts and crafts, to science experiments,” Weibel said.

Wiebel says the videos aren’t just for kids…

“We also started adding content for parents on how to talk to their kids about the covid-19 outbreak,” Weibel said.

To add to the fun, the children’s museum is also bringing the museum to your home. Weibel hosts a vitural live tour…Through the museum’s facebook page- she walks viewers through a specific exhibit and interacts with those at home. Weibel says it’s comforting to kids to see familiar faces they might see around the community, in the videos.

“It’s kind of a security blanket. It makes kids more at ease when you try to make things as normal as possible,” Weibel said.

You can send your videos to boxiflight@me.com