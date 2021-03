EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – This weekend marks the 28th anniversary of one of the worst winter storms of the 20th century.

The blizzard of ’93 slammed northeastern and central Pennsylvania with heavy snow and hurricane force winds.

The storm formed Friday, March 12, 1993 in the Gulf of Mexico.

It powered its way up the eastern seaboard and socked the Keystone State with one to three feet of snow.