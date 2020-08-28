Blaise Alexander Subaru Super Puppy Bowl
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) During the month of August, Eyewitness News has worked to clear animal shelters in our area.
We have been teaming up with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to get animals into new homes.
Friday, August 28 is Clear the Shelter’s day where we are airing special programming on WBRE and WYOU.
This special will include a puppy bowl as well as highlight all of the work done in our area to clear the shelters and how you change the lives of local animals.
The puppy bowl will begin at 12:30 and you can watch right here at PAhomepage.com and WBRE/WYOU.