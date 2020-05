WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens of citizens came out to Kirby Park to peacefully protest injustice on Sunday.

The protest began at 2 PM at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, and is supposed to end at Public Square.

Protesters can be heard chanting “I can’t breathe”, “No justice, No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter”.

