Black fly spraying underway in Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A helicopter was seen treating the Susquehanna River for black flies Wednesday. This is part of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Aerial Black Fly Suppression Operation.

Black flies, also known as gnats, have been a big problem in parts of our area this year. The DEP has received an increase in complaints and seen an increase in the black flies this season.

DEP recommends wearing bug spray when you go outside, something with DEET in it. Other preventative measures include wearing long sleeves and pants.

The last treatment was in May. The DEP says it did not miss any scheduled work or black fly spray operations due to COVID-19 and it will continue to treat area streams in the next few weeks.

Helicopter Applicators Inc. dispersed a bacterial larvicide, as the only product used in Pennsylvania’s waterways for black fly suppression.

The helicopter flew low near tree top level to release the liquid at various predetermined positions on each stream.