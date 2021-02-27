Berwick man arrested for drug possession

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Berwick man was arrested Friday from his residence for multiple drug possession.

The Borough of Berwick Police Department concluded a narcotics distribution investigation involving Andrew James Barbeau, a 31-year-old male, who lives in the Berwick Borough.

According the police department a search and seizure warrant was executed Friday morning.

Found in the residence was 599 grams of raw fentanyl, 1200 oxycodone 30 mg pills, 2275 grams of marijuana, over $21,000 in cash, various drug paraphernalia consistent with distributing narcotics and an illegally possessed AR-15.

Barbeau has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, along with one count of possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned in front of District Justice Knecht and bail was set at $500,000 straight cash. Barbeau did not post bail and was subsequently lodged at the Columbia County Prison.

