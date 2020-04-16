Berwick company creates masks from Scranton-made fabric

Briar Creek Township, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Martz Technologies has turned their warehouse in Berwick into a face mask factory using X-Static antimicrobial fabric from Noble Biomaterials Inc. in Scranton.

The company is also asking the public for help by offering employment opportunities during the pandemic, making anywhere from $12 to $17 per hour. Martz, which typically has a staff between 25 and 30 people has already created 100 new jobs for people that pick up the materials at Berwick and sew masks from the comfort of their own homes.







Martz Technologies is now making 1,000 masks a day with the goal of reaching one million masks made. Each mask is being sold for $10 with 20% of all profits being returned back to the community.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on the mask-making efforts tonight on Eyewitness News.