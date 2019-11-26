Berwick Christmas Boulevard Organizers need helpers

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –

The Christmas spirit is starting to make it’s way into NEPA.

And organizers of the Berwick Christmas Boulevard are in need of help to fully bring back that Christmas spirit for another year.

It’s a 73 year old tradition that is completely volunteer based.

The display captures attention from as far away as New England, but you don’t have be an artist or a carpenter to help them light up the borough this Christmas season.

Just days away from set up, volunteers like artist, Dave Talanca work to bring the annual Berwick Christmas Boulevard back to life.

“We don’t just make displays we make magic here,” Dave Talanca, volunteer said.

Opening day is less than 2 weeks away and the Berwick Boulevard Association needs help to get all the finishing touches in order.

“It’s crunch time. Saturday is the start of setting up,” Michael Monico Jr. , President, Berwick Boulevard Association

The Berwick Boulevard Association works year round to bring some Christmas magic to the area for another year.

And organizers say donating a little bit of time or resources can help push this mile long winter wonderland forward.

“An hour time is perfect because then when you go down to the boulevard you can say, i helped do that,” Monico said.

The association is adding a bit of nostalgia to the display. They’re installing vintage mechanical figurines created by David Hamberger from the 1940’s.

Each section will be lit up with many figures moving creating enchantment to visitors this year.

Volunteers are hoping that more helping hands.. Will give this “community event” an extra sprinkle of holiday cheer.

“This along with i think our football team in the past, has really put Berwick on the map. This is tradition and these guys that are doing it really take this to heart,” Mayor Tim Burke, borough of Berwick said.

Opening night is December 6th at 6 p.m.

You can visit their facebook page here for more information on how to get involved.