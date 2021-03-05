Bells ring to honor victims of COVID-19

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As the clock struck noon on Friday, bells could be heard from Honesdale Central Park.

Wayne County workers took a moment of silence outside the courthouse commemorating and honoring all lives lost to COVID-19, survivors and healthcare workers who pushed through thick and thin.

“March fifth 2020 two cases of COVID in the state, one was in Wayne County. So we are a year into this and at that time none of us, none of us expected it would be a year,” said Jocelyn Cramer, Wayne County Commissioner.

In one year, 66 people in the county lost their lives to COVID-19.

“66 people is a lot of people for this community and everyone has been impacted,” said Cramer.

With one of their first cases Wayne County was quick to change.

“Very quickly, we started to take action. We were probably ahead of a lot of hospitals in Pennsylvania in terms of how quickly we reacted to the threat of COVID-19,” said David Hoff, CEO, Wayne Memorial Hospital & Health System.

One year ago, David Hoff knew it was going to be a long road ahead. Being here today, he says it’s important to remember all who are impacted by the virus, prompting the hospital to bring everyone together.

“This event also recognizes what a wonderful job our staff did, providing compassionate skilled care and we did save a lot of lives,” said Hoff.

One year later more than 2,800 Wayne County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here at Wayne Memorial, COVID-19 patients have dropped to the single digits, which is good news.