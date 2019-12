BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Sunday morning fire in beaver meadows, Carbon County is the work of a suspected arsonist.

Corey Ciculya is charged with arson.. For that fire at the home he shared with his mother on Third Street.

The fire gutted the house… And damaged the exterior of neighboring homes.

Ciculya faces five charges for arson and related crimes and was arraigned this morning.

Police say there was a PFA against him filed in November by his mother.