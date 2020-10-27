‘Battle of the ages’ wages on during 2020 election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a battle of the ages, literally. The consistency of the older generations’ record versus the passion and activism of some of our youngest registered to vote.

No matter your background, if you’ve chosen to get involved, your voice will be heard.

The debate wages as to whether those who have voted again and again over the years will tip the scale, or those who will come out in droves to cast their ballot for the first time.

A record turnout is expected between the polls and no-excuse mail-in voting.

But who will be casting those votes to put some candidates over the top?

Tony Thomas, a member of the Luzerne County Young Democrats, says “You have an entire generation of people who were 15 or 16 during the last election who are now finally eligible to vote”.

No matter the age or walk of life, speaking with younger and older generations, this year is about doing your homework and coming up with an informed vote.

With seven days until the polls open and the counting begins for mail-ins, it’s also absolutely crucial that, to be heard, you’re going to have to stick to a plan to vote.