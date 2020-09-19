Barto man arrested on child sex charges in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man from Barto is facing numerous child sex charges after an undercover operation conducted by police.

On September 1st, Craig Larson, 49, contacted a Kingston Police Officer posing as a 15-year-old girl and proceeded to attempt and engage in a sexual relationship with them. Larson was told the girl was 15 and continued to engage in sexually explicit conversations.

Larson continued the conversations through September 14th. On September 18th, Larson was picked up by police and transported to Kingston Police Headquarters where he admitted to having the sexually explicit conversations with whom he assumed was a 15-year-old girl.

Larson faces numerous charges including unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault and criminal solicitation. He was arraigned following his confession and is currently held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.