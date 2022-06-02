WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A recount is underway in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary between celebrity Doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Results from the too-close-to-call contest triggered the state’s automatic recount law, and Luzerne County kicked off the process today.





Amid an alleged controversy involving the firing of employees, the Luzerne County Board of Elections is knee-deep in the recount. Workers got through 45,000 out of 64,000 total ballots by close of business Thursday evening.

Luzerne County Election Bureau workers and board members were busy counting ballots at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre. It’s part of a state-mandated recount of votes cast in the May 17 Primary Election race between Republican Senate contenders Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick.

“You’re seeing a lot of counting going on. Counting of the ballots, scanning in, comparing the numbers to the initial counts,” said Denise Williams, Chair of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

Unofficial vote totals show Oz leading McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes. That falls within the 0.5% margin that triggers a mandatory statewide recount.

“We weren’t even through the original vote yet, so it was a little nerve-wracking, and it was a little scary, especially because this is my first time doing a recount. So it was a little scary, but we got through it,” said Alyssa Fusaro, Member of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

Additional county workers were brought in to help.

Sources tell Eyewitness News at least two Election Bureau workers were fired after Memorial Day Weekend. We attempted to ask Michael Susek, the Luzerne County Director of Elections, about the claims, but Susek refused to do an on-camera interview and did not comment on the situation.

We than asked Williams if the alleged firing has an effect on the already short-staffed Elections Bureau.

“No, I wouldn’t comment on personnel matters for the administration,” said Williams.

Williams did, however, address the impact of the recount.

“We just finished the write-in adjudication process; the over votes, under votes, ambiguous marks, the other day. That would have really been a wrap-up, finalizing a certification of the election,” said Williams.

The recount will resume Friday at 9 a.m. in Penn Place, and the public is welcome to attend.

June 7 is the the deadline for all counties in the state to complete the recount.

The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman in the November General Election.