Bagging Groceries For Project Turkey

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY— For the fourth year, East Stroudsburg University held its Project Turkey bagging event, this time, at the new ShopRite in the Stroud Mall.

Students participating in the event bagged groceries for hours while asking for donations to go toward the Salvation Army.

Those donations will be used for the Salvation Army to purchase turkeys for local families who can’t afford one this Thanksgiving.

“We go grocery shopping and stuff, and we never think, people can’t afford this!” Tyler Marsillo, a junior at ESU, told Eyewitness News. “People don’t have the luxury of going food shopping once a week, and filling up their fridges once a week.”

In years past, Project Turkey, and other, on-campus fundraising events, have raised more than $8,000 for the Salvation Army. Students also said that it’s inspiring to see their work impact the community they live in.