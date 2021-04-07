Back to the track: mass vaccinations continue in Monroe County

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The vaccination effort across the Keystone State continues. Mass vaccination sites are putting a large dent in the numbers as they are conducted.

It’s another big push here in Monroe County from Lehigh Valley Health Network. 3,000 doses are set to go into arms.

More than 4.5 million people have gotten at least one dose and just under 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Terry Burger, an administrator with LVHN, says that between these max vaccination sites, mobile units, and their hospitals, the race to vaccinate here in the Poconos and beyond is still ramping up, one dose at a time.

“Every time we schedule one clinic, obviously we have to schedule a second one, the fact that the state is sending us more and more vaccines every week makes it easier for us to assure that we can open up appointments.”

It will be another 3,000 Wednesday and in total, 6,000 that will have 2nd doses in arms or scheduled by the end of the day.

Burger says that over the course of the coming weeks, with groups 1C and everyone becoming available to get their vaccinations, that logistic challenge is one they are more than willing to take on to bring things as back to normal as possible.