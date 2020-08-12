Back to school shopping for virtual and in-person classes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The new school year will be here before you know it, but parents aren’t sure if their kids will actually be in the classroom this fall.

And that’s making it difficult to figure out what kind of supplies they’ll need. Backpack, pencils, electronics — oh and don’t forget your face mask.

Whether you’re at home learning online or in the classroom, back to school outfits are a great place to start.

Aziana Artabane, general manager at Old Navy, tells Eyewitess News,”Old Navy has a great uniform line that we have for back to school. It includes uniform pants as well as collared shirts and we do have extended styles and sizes online as well.”

Many kids are having fun focusing on what face masks they’ll wear, and Old Navy has you covered for those too.

“We carry tie-dye, we have fun animal prints, camo is big this year,” says Artabane.

One student says she’s prepared to sport her new mask.

“A lot of mask-wearing and shopping for clothes. We didn’t really start shopping for school supplies or stuff like that,” said Kate Hynick, a sixth-grade student.

Many were out shopping for school supplies at big retailers like Walmart.

“I did buy some, a few school supplies as far as office supplies, staples, and pencils folders yeah all the erasers, all of that stuff,” says Jamin Miller, a local teacher.

Miller is also having fun purchasing items that fit in his classroom theme.

“My classroom theme is on birds and butterflies so I am working on getting bird feeders around bird houses,” Miller said.

With the rise of remote learning, many households are planning to buy electronics for this school year. Chromebooks, tablets and iPads can be found in stores or online at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart.

The final thing on everyone’s shopping list this year is hand sanitizer. Whether you’re at home or in the classroom, it’s the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 next to soap and water.

This year, experts predict the peak back to school shopping season will hit in late August and spill into most of September.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are projected to spend more than $101 billion on students in grades K through 12 and college.