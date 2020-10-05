ATV accident claims life of Lackawanna County man

RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with the Lackawanna County Coroners Office, released information on an ATV accident that took the life of an Old Forge man.

Stephen Gasdik, 55, was fatally injured when he lost control of his ATV and crashed, according to the coroners office. The accident occurred around 9 p.m., Sunday, in a mountainous area of Ransom Township, about two miles from the Penn Foster Warehouse on SR 3005.

Gasdik was flown to Geisinger Community Medical Center where he succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries.