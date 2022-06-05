PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Saturday Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Price Township for reports of a man who had been stabbed and a woman screaming for help.

On the way to the reported scene of the crime, EMS and Troopers came across a man, later identified as Matthew Russo, in a car that had crashed into a wooded area of Wooddale Road. Russo was reportedly found with a significant wound to his left arm.

Additional Troopers and EMS units continued to the area of 485 Wooddale Road where they found a man semi-responsive in the roadway nearby suffering a stab wound and a female with a significant wound to her arm. The two victims were flown to the hospital via helicopter.

So far the two victims have not been identified.

According to State Police, Russo was reportedly suffering from a possible psychotic break.

Russo is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other associated charges have been approved by First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.